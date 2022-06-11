Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.38 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

