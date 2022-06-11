Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after purchasing an additional 381,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after purchasing an additional 395,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

SPGI opened at $332.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

