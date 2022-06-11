MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Down 97.9% in May

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the May 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,412,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MGTI stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 3,722,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,895. MGT Capital Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc, a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned 430 Antminer S17 pro bitcoin miners, as well as 35 Antminer S19 pro miners. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment.

