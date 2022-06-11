MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Down 97.9% in May

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the May 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,412,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MGTI stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 3,722,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,895. MGT Capital Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
About MGT Capital Investments (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGT Capital Investments (MGTI)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.