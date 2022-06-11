Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.76

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.76 and traded as high as $6.33. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 29,648 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 74.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 78.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.