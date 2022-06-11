Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $253.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.43.

Shares of MRTX opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $195.99. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.33.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

