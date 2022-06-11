Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Cap Achieves $16.07 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $16.07 million and approximately $27.84 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.00354941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00031249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00455080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

