Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Up 225.0% in May

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MTSFY traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.90. 32,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,711. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $74.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.76.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

