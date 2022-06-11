Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $1,474,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,537,209 shares in the company, valued at $374,162,211.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $1,463,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $1,308,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $1,307,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $127.12 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

