Monero Classic (XMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.47 Million

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 44.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $1,040.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000655 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.08 or 0.00561221 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000326 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

