MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $345.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $315.00 to $345.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $420.38.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $268.71 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.63 and a 200-day moving average of $391.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

