Morgan Stanley Lowers Altria Group (NYSE:MO) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $54.00.

MO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Altria Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Altria Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 459,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 148,330 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Altria Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Altria Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

