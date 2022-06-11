MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.22.

NYSE:MP opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.39. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. MP Materials’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,266,639.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,824,406.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 935,289 shares of company stock worth $39,078,078. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,482,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3,988.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,079,000 after purchasing an additional 321,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

