MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised MRC Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Shares of MRC stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 2.04.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MRC Global by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MRC Global by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 44,315 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in MRC Global by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 110,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in MRC Global by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MRC Global (Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.