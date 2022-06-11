Namecoin Price Hits $1.42 (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00004956 BTC on popular exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $20.88 million and $11,622.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,587.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.07 or 0.00556428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00185215 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014122 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

