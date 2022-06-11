Navcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.72 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $32,912.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0777 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000615 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001409 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,673,870 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

