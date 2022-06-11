Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.90

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 15248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. Neogen had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 87.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

