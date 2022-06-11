Nestree Market Capitalization Achieves $44.74 Million (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $44.74 million and $547,450.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,928.26 or 0.99887878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025426 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00014921 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000910 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,553,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

