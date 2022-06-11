NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.81. 1,718,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,176. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.96. NetApp has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.42.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NetApp by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

