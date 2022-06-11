Neurotoken Reaches 1-Day Volume of $160.00 (NTK)

Neurotoken (NTK) traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Neurotoken coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neurotoken has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. Neurotoken has a total market capitalization of $159,973.78 and $160.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neurotoken

NTK is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation . Neurotoken’s official website is neuromation.io . Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

Buying and Selling Neurotoken

