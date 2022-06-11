New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.87 million. New Relic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.38–$0.35 EPS.

NEWR stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. 1,179,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,240. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.30.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $244,671.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $929,364.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,441,832. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 5.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in New Relic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

