NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 17,166 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for 0.5% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 168.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,693.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period.

VAW stock opened at $178.45 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $171.56 and a one year high of $201.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.22.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

