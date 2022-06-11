NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 26,586 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,365,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 125,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

