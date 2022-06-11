NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 69,112 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,112 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $54.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

