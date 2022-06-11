NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $174.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.84 and a 200 day moving average of $174.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

