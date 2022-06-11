NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,366,290. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $178.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.25, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.51. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

