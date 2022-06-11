NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $9.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 0.7% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $337.34 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $327.06 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.05 and a 200 day moving average of $403.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

