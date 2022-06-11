NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,330 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $146.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $142.68 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.