NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 11,120 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $358.27 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

