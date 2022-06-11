NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 6,497 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $186.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $178.19 and a one year high of $241.06.

