Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Shares Down 0.9%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.11. 2,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 24,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company has a market cap of C$42.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50.

Next Hydrogen Solutions ( CVE:NXH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH)

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

