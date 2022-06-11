Nick Bate Acquires 40,000 Shares of Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Stock

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) insider Nick Bate acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £49,600 ($62,155.39).

Shares of LON RCN opened at GBX 124.75 ($1.56) on Friday. Redcentric plc has a 12-month low of GBX 108 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 149 ($1.87). The stock has a market cap of £193.16 million and a PE ratio of 20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.09.

Redcentric Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, managed hosted desktops, and disaster recovery services.

