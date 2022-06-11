NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE NKE opened at $114.73 on Friday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

