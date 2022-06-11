NIO (NYSE:NIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. NIO had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NIO updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NIO stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. NIO has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in NIO by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NIO by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in NIO by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.