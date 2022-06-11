NIO (NYSE:NIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. NIO had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NIO updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. NIO has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in NIO by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NIO by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in NIO by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA cut their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.19.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

