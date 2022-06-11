Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.67.

Several research firms recently commented on NHYDY. Pareto Securities cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 21.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.4653 dividend. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

