Northpond Ventures LLC Acquires New Stake in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL)

Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,935,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,133,000. Candel Therapeutics comprises approximately 5.3% of Northpond Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Northpond Ventures LLC owned about 6.75% of Candel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CADL. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $12,195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 24.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADL stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.46. Candel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 29,132.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

