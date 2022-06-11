Northpond Ventures LLC Acquires New Stake in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL)

Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,935,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,133,000. Candel Therapeutics comprises approximately 5.3% of Northpond Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Northpond Ventures LLC owned about 6.75% of Candel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CADL. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $12,195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 24.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CADL stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.
Candel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Candel Therapeutics (CADL)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.