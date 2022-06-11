Northpond Ventures LLC Takes $83.34 Million Position in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)

Northpond Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,292,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,343,000. DICE Therapeutics accounts for 29.2% of Northpond Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northpond Ventures LLC owned 8.61% of DICE Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,277,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $170,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,392,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,750,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE opened at $14.33 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

