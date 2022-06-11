Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 8.5%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.83 and last traded at $45.84. Approximately 101,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,615,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVAX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.05.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 24.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,116,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Novavax by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after buying an additional 596,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after buying an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth about $65,066,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.