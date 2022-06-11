Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 22,260 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

