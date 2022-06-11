Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Up 805.7% in May

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 805.7% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

JCE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.13. 51,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,799. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 28.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 21.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2,531.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

