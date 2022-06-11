OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.0403

OAX (OAX) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. One OAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $31,487.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OAX has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001901 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001763 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

