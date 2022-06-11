OctoFi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,526.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. OctoFi has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $2,526.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00005896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001929 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001746 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

