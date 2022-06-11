Oddz (ODDZ) Achieves Market Cap of $2.18 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Oddz has a market cap of $2.18 million and $396,596.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.00354941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00031249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00455080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars.

