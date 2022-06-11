Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Sells $40,501.62 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of OLO stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.44. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $49.00.
OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.
