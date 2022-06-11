Omni Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar. Omni has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.61 or 0.00012608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00186076 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006282 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000662 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,350 coins and its circulating supply is 563,034 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.