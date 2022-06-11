Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Shares Down 4.8%

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.30 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 98.30 ($1.23). 25,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 57,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.25 ($1.29).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.55. The company has a market capitalization of £68.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62.

Get Oncimmune alerts:

About Oncimmune (LON:ONC)

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.