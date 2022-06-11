Ontology Gas Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Ontology Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001416 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $125.13 million and $17.73 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001900 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,546,066 coins. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, "Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. "

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

