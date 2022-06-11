OpenOcean (OOE) Price Hits $0.0364 on Exchanges

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $908,796.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.00354203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00032328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.14 or 0.00453724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

