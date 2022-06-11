Orchid Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $78.06 million and approximately $15.34 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

