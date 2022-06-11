Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the May 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ORKLY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 75,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Orkla ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORKLY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orkla ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orkla ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

About Orkla ASA (Get Rating)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.