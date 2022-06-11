Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 6.9% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $21.43 million and approximately $383,465.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,873.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,581.48 or 0.05477203 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000257 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00193526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.08 or 0.00568259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00598154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00066471 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003948 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,657,307 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.